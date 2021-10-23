Homeo medicine against COVID for students

MALAPPURAM

23 October 2021 22:12 IST

Arsenicum Album 30 to be handed out through 112 special kiosks ahead of school reopening

The Department of Homeopathy will distribute its medicine against COVID-19 among nearly six lakh students in 1,222 schools in the district. The medicine will be given away from October 25 to 27 through 112 special kiosks ahead of the school reopening in the State.

The Homeopathy Department will distribute tiny pills of Arsenicum Album 30 as part of a directive by the Central government’s AYUSH department.

The medicine in strips of three tablets will be free for students aged between five and 17 years. However, there will be no compulsion for consumption of the homeo pills. Officials said here on Saturday that

parents of the students would have to give a consent letter.

Students can register at https://ahims.kerala.gov.in for getting the homeo medicine. Teachers will also be given the tablets if they ask for it.

The medicine distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday through panchayat level homeo hospitals.

Leaflets about the use of the medicine will also be given to children. Special kiosks will be set up in places without a government homeo hospital. Homeo District Medical Officer Ramlath Kuzhikkattil said

here on Saturday that the help of private homeo practitioners would also be sought for the distribution of medicine.