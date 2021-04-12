History-sheeter murdered

ALAPPUZHA

12 April 2021 23:05 IST

A 42-year-old goon was beaten to death at Kainakary in Kuttanad in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as Abhilash of Punnamada.

Abhilash was staying with his wife. According to the Nedumudi police, a gang barged into his wife’s house around 12.15 a.m. and attacked him. Although he was immediately taken to the General Hospital, Alappuzha, his life could not be saved.

The police said that the deceased was a history-sheeter. He is accused in over 25 cases including two murders. Officials said that they suspected it to be a revenge attack.

“Abhilash had an altercation with a person named Maju and his brother-in-law recently and threw the latter’s bike into the lake. As per the statement of Abhilash's wife, he was attacked by Maju and three others,” said an official.

The police have taken four persons into custody in connection with the murder. Their arrests have not been recorded yet.