Historian M. Gangadharan passes away

MALAPPURAM

08 February 2022 20:38 IST

Historian, writer and cultural activist M. Gangadharan, 89, died at Parappanangadi in the district on Tuesday. He was resting at his home, Kailasam, for the last several months due to bad health.

He was active in social spheres for over-half-a-century not only as a historian, but also as a writer. A winner of Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for translation and literary criticism, Dr. Gangadharan had served several government colleges under Calicut University as a teacher of history.

He had his degree in history in 1954 from Madras University. He had worked as an auditor in government service before taking up teaching as a profession. His doctoral research on Malabar Rebellion was a seminal work which is still being quoted by several historians.

Among his published works are Anweshanam Aswadanam, Niroopanam Puthiya Mukham, Malabar Rebellion, The Land of Malabar, Mapila Padanangal, Vasanthathinte Murivu, and Unarvinte Lahariyilekku.

He is survived by wife and two children. The funeral will take place at Parappanangadi on Wednesday morning.