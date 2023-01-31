Higher Education curriculum committee holds first meeting

January 31, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Curriculum Committee for Higher Education, which has been tasked with designing a new curriculum framework for higher education institutions in the State, met for the first time here on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu emphasised on the need to foster a student-centric learning approach in the curriculum development. In addition to revamping the curriculum and syllabi, steps should be also be taken to bridge the gap between higher education and employment.

She also elaborated on the need to establish state-of-the-art facilities and improve the start-up and innovation ecosystem to be integrated to the new curriculum.

The curriculum for the proposed four-year degree programme, a key component of the new curriculum, should ideally focus on areas such as skill acquisition, gender equality, environment conservation, constitutional obligations. Exit option shall be provided only at the end of the third year of the course. Honors degree will be awarded to those completing the four years of the programme, Dr. Bindu said.

The Minister also urged universities to exercise their autonomy to maximise curricular objectives within the common framework. Along with promoting flexibility and creativity, credit should be awarded for internship, skill training, arts and sports. Flexibility should be provided with respect to working hours and functioning of libraries, laboratories and computer facilities. The credit transfer facility should be extended across programmes and among institutions.

Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice chairperson Rajan Gurukkal, curriculum committee chairman Suresh Das, KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese, former Vice Chancellors of the Cochin University of Science and Technology and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Gangan Prathap and Rajasree M.S., among others attended. The meeting which was organised in the blended mode was attended by 28 scholars from across the country.