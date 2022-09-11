High-level meeting on Monday to address stray dog menace

Stray dogs occupy the main road at Palakkad town on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Spiralling stray dog attacks and unsettling questions about the efficacy of locally administered anti-rabies vaccine have compelled the Kerala government to call an urgent meeting of top officials on Monday to devise measures to mitigate the alarming public menace.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh will chair the meeting. A 2001 law prevents the culling of stray dogs. Reviving the stagnant animal birth control programme (ABC) and inoculating stray dogs to reduce the rabies risk might be the limited options for the government.

Moreover, the government appeared acutely mindful of animal rights. It also wants to prevent any vigilante action against strays by angered residents.

The ominous death of four dog bite victims due to suspected vaccine failure is supposedly on the meeting's agenda.

The casualties had impelled the Health department to withdraw at least one batch of anti-rabies vaccine from circulation so far. It also prompted an internal audit of the effectiveness of the storage and cold-chain protocols protecting anti-rabies vaccines' potency. The meeting might also discuss the pros and cons of administering anti-rabies prophylactics to the vulnerable population, especially animal handlers.

Mr. Rajesh said in Kannur that a special drive to curb the stray dog menace was in the offing. He did not reveal more details but said the government would enlist the help of local bodies, voluntary organisations, and animal rescue groups to help reduce the menace.

Mr. Rajesh said the government would open ABC centres in 152 local body blocks to reduce the stray dog population incrementally. So far, the administration has equipped 30 such centres. The State has also proposed introducing a licensing system for pet dogs and preventing the piling up of garbage.

Mounting public concern over the stray dog menace has emerged as a major talking point in mainstream and social media.

Child attacked

On Sunday at Attappady in Palakkad, stray dogs attacked a three-year-old tribal child on his face and limbs. Stray dogs attacked a senior citizen in Kannur. Victims of stray dog attacks seeking medical aid at hospitals are reportedly rising.

Surveillance camera videos of packs of stray dogs cornering children on their way to school, chasing cyclists and two-wheeler riders, harassing walkers and joggers and ambushing pedestrians have inundated the social media, spawning memes vilifying the government. Citizens have complained of stray dogs threatening people at public parks, bus stops, beaches, streets, school and college grounds and main thoroughfares.

Opposition charge

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the government of being ill-equipped to address the public concern. Lack of funding and trained personnel had hobbled the administration's ABC programme. Mr. Satheesan also doubted the efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine sourced by the government and demanded a probe.