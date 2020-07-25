Help desks in schools for Plus One admission process

Thiruvananthapuram

25 July 2020 23:34 IST

Students can submit applications online from July 29

The Plus One admission process for the State stream that gets under way on July 29 will be held completely online in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the State. Students need not upload any certificates along with their applications.

Applications can be submitted till August 14. The students can submit applications on their own on the higher secondary admission website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in by clicking on the link ‘Apply online-SWS.’

The students should exercise care to fill in accurate details.

Advertising

Advertising

Any mistake found in the documents submitted during verification for admission will lead to cancellation of the allotment and denial of admission.

Application fee can be submitted with the fee at the time of admission. Also, printouts of applications need not be submitted in schools for verification. Help desks with facilities for submitting applications online will function in schools from July 29 till the end of the admission process. The students who cannot submit applications on their own can approach the help desks in high schools or higher secondary schools near their residence.

Special children

Children with special needs should indicate it specially on the online application and upload the medical board certificate. Their parents should consult with resource teachers and other teachers to select the school or course of their choice as option on the application.

The sports quota admissions too will be held in two phases online. In the first phase, candidates who have excelled in sports should register their sports certificates online with the district sports council concerned. The councils should verify the certificates and prepare a score card. Those who receive the score card should submit the application online on the link ‘Apply online-sports’ link.

Regional levels

Help desks will function at the district, regional, and State levels to remove doubts of students, parents, and teachers.

At the district level, district coordinators will lead the help desks, and at the regional level by the regional deputy directors. The State-level help desk will be set up under the higher secondary wing Joint Director (Academic).