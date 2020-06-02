Heavy rainfall likely for northern, central districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 June 2020 19:07 IST

IMD issues orange alerts for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

Most northern and central districts of Kerala can expect stiff spells on Wednesday with the southwest monsoon, which officially set in over the State on Monday, remaining active.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod for Wednesday as these districts can expect heavy to very rainfall.

IMD has also issued yellow alerts signalling the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall for Malappuram, Thrissur, Idukki and Ernakulam for Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Moderate

The southern districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, the weather agency said in a Tuesday evening update on the weather.

On Thursday and Friday too, many of the central and southern districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall, it added.

One or two places in Kerala and Mahe can also expect strong winds with speeds touching 30 to 40 kmph on Wednesday, IMD said.

High wave alert

With Cyclone Nisarga gaining strength over east-central Arabian Sea, the Kerala coast from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod can expect waves with heights ranging from 2.4 metres to 3.5 metres till Wednesday night, according to an alert issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Squally winds with speeds touching 50-60 kmph also are likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast, IMD warned.

In view of the sea conditions, the State government had banned fishing activity till June 4.