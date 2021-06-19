Heavy rain likely in north Kerala till Monday

19 June 2021 16:21 IST

Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod on yellow alert on Sunday

Several north Kerala districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated.

The weather agency has put Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Sunday for isolated heavy rainfall. Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on yellow alert on Monday.

An extended range forecast by the IMD issued on June 17 indicated that Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep can expect, cumulatively, below normal rainfall till June 23. There is also a likelihood of ‘short-lived’ low pressure areas taking shape over north and northwest Bay of Bengal, according to the weather agency.

Deficit rainfall

Kerala has recorded a deficit of 15% in the southwest monsoon rainfall between June 1 and June 19. Still, monsoon rainfall for the period is considered ‘normal’ as a percentage departure between -19% and +19% is deemed so in IMD parlance. The monsoon had set in over Kerala on June 3 this year.