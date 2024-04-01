Heat alert for 12 districts in Kerala on April 2

April 01, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the State stepping into the peak summer season, the maximum day temperatures are ruling high across the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures for 12 districts on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39 °C in Kollam and Palakkad districts, around 37 °C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and around 36 °C in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts (2 to 3 °C above normal) on until April 5, said a release from the IMD on Monday. Hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during these days due to high temperature and humidity.

