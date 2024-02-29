Heat alert for 12 districts on Friday

February 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heat alert for 12 districts on March 1 (Friday), warning of an above normal temperature. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Thursday, maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38 ̊C in Kollam, Alappuzha , Kottayam and Thrissur districts, around 37 ̊C in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts and around 36 ̊C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4 ̊C above normal). Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over these districts except in hilly areas due to the high temperature coupled with humid air, said the bulletin. People have been advised to take precautions in the wake of above normal temperatures, including avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

