ADVERTISEMENT

Heat alert for 10 districts in Kerala on Monday

April 21, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above-normal temperatures for 10 districts on Monday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39° C in Kollam and Thrissur districts, around 38° C in Palakkad and Kozhikode districts, around 37° C in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kannur districts, and around 36° C in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Malappuram districts (2 to 3° C above normal) until April 25. Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during this period, said a release issued by the IMD on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US