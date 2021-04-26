Kerala

Health worker dies of COVID

Staff Reporter KALPETTA 26 April 2021 23:33 IST
Updated: 26 April 2021 23:33 IST

A 24-year-old health worker died of COVID-19 in Wayanad on Monday. The deceased was identified as U.K. Aswathy from Valathur, near Meppady, in the district.

Aswathy was a laboratory technician of the Public Health Laboratory at Sulthan Bathery. She was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Mananthavady on April 23 with COVID-19 symptoms.

When her condition worsened on Monday morning, she was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

