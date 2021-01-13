HC upholds life term for Aadu Antony

KOCHI

13 January 2021 19:33 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday upheld the verdict of the Kollam sessions court awarding life term to Aadu Antony, a convict in the case relating to the murder of a police officer Maniyan Pillai and attempting to murder K. Joy, an assistant sub-inspector .

The murder took place on June 26, 2012 in Kollam. The deceased policeman and Mr. Joy, both attached to the Paripally police station, were on night patrol duty at Kulamada when they were attacked by the convict.

Th Bench comprising Justice A. Hariparasad and Justice M.R. Anitha passed the judgment while dismissing an appeal filed by Aadu Antony against the the sessions court order.

The Bench observed that the Sessions Judge had come to the right conclusion regarding the guilt of the accused. There was no reason to interfere with the sessions court order.