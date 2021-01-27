HC seeks action taken report against prison medical officers

KOCHI

27 January 2021 20:43 IST

Failing to note injuries suffered by Kevin murder convict

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Director General of Police (Prison) to file an affidavit on the action taken against the medical officer attached to the Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram, for failing to note the injuries suffered by a convict in the Kevin murder case.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice M.R. Anitha issued the directive when a petition filed by the parents of the convict, Tittu Gerome, alleging assault on their son inside the jail came up for hearing.

The court observed that despite the courts remarks on the conduct of the prison medical officer, no action had been taken against him. The court had earlier observed that the medical officers had failed to note any visible marks or injuries on the convict, while the two doctors deputed by the court had noticed contusions and cane marks on the convict.

The report of the medical officer did not even indicate the marks noted by the Secretary of the District Legal Service Authority who visited the prison on the same day after the examination of the medical officer.

The court also expressed its unhappiness over the manner in which prisoners were transferred when the matter was pending before the court. However, all the prisoners submitted that they did not object to their transfers as they were afraid to remain in the Central prison.

The court ordered that a detailed report on the medical condition of the three convicts, who were assaulted along with Gerome now undergoing treatment in the medical college, be filed. The court ordered to produce the medical certificate of the medical college physician attending them as to whether the three convicts could be discharged or not.

Meanwhile, in a report filed before the court, the DGP (Prisons) said that directions had been issued to constitute disciplinary committees in all major prisons for maintaining discipline among prisoners and staff in accordance with the provisions of Prisons and Correctional Services Management Act-2010 and Rules 2014. Besides strict directions were issued to the Superintendent, Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram, to control the staff dealing with the prisoners and those who work among the inmates.