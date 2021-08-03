HC restrains CEE from publishing rank lists

Kochi

03 August 2021 21:25 IST

The Kerala High Court has directed the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) to refrain from publishing the rank lists for admission to professional courses without further orders from the court.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar issued the order on Tuesday on a petition filed by the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association and two students seeking a directive to the State government to give admission to the professional courses for academic year 2021 on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance examination conducted by the CEE.

The petitioners said this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic no final examination for CBSE schools and ISC schools were conducted in Classes X and XII. Therefore, the only method to evaluate students for admission to the professional courses was to take into account the marks secured by them in the entrance examination alone instead of sharing the marks of the qualifying examination in equal percentage. It would not tilt the balance in favour of anybody and, on the other hand, it would extend justice to all the students.

The petitioners argued that in order to ensure transparency and give equal opportunity to all students, the marks secured in the entrance examination alone should be taken as the basis for admission to professional courses and degree courses offered by various universities.