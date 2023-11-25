ADVERTISEMENT

HC judge visits mental health centre

November 25, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala high Court  visits the Government Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, on Saturday.

Kerala High Court senior judge A. Muhamed Mustaque who is also executive chairman of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA), visited the Government Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, on Saturday.

During the visit he gave special attention to the forensic ward where prisoners have been housed for over 30 years.

The judge interacted with residents eligible for discharge but who faced challenge of finding suitable custodians.

Those fit for discharge and belonging to other States should be rehabilitated in their respective regions. KELSA would take steps to trace the residents and reconnect them with their families, he said.

The judges visit underscores the judiciary’s commitment to the welfare of long-term residents of the mental health centre and dedication to facilitating their reintegration into society, a statement from Thiruvananthapuram District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said.

The judge was accompanied by Thiruvananthapuram DLSA secretary and sub-judge S. Shamnad. Mental health centre superintendent L. Sarithakumari; regional medical officer Rinku; medical officers; DLSA panel lawyers, and paralegal volunteers were present.

