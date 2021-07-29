HC directive to PWD, LSGD Secretaries

Kochi

29 July 2021

Court seeks reasons behind delay in bridge reconstruction

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Secretaries of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) to appear in person on August 8 to explain the reasons for the delay in complying with the court directive to reconstruct the flood-damaged Nooradi bridge in Vandiperiyar, Idukki.

The Bench issued the order in a suo motu case initiated based on a letter sent by students of Fathima High School at Nooradipalam explaining their struggles to reach school in the absence of proper road connectivity.

The Nooradi bridge, which connects the village with the mainland, was destroyed in the 2019 floods, the letter stated. The High Court had directed the government to construct the bridge within a period of 18 months.

The government had submitted that orders had been issued granting administrative sanction for ₹12.960 crore for the construction of the bridge.