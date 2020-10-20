Harsh Vardhan’s remarks on State unfortunate: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, MP, interacting with Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla at the collectorate at Kalpetta on Tuesday.

Kalpetta

20 October 2020 23:15 IST

‘Weaker sections need more support to tackle pandemic’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the recent remarks of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan about the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala are unfortunate.

Speaking to media after attending a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee and a review meeting of the district administration on the COVID-19 situation in Wayanad district on Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi said the collective response of the people of Kerala had contributed to containing the pandemic.

When the State witnessed a spurt in infections, Mr. Vardhan said the State was “paying the price for gross negligence” during Onam festivities when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19.

Though the district had fared well in tackling the pandemic, weaker sections, including the tribespeople, needed more support, Mr. Gandhi said.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr.Gandhi said though close to 12,000 sq km of the country was invaded by China, the Prime Minister was lying about the fact. “I would like to know from PM Modi when the Chinese will leave our country. I don’t think there is any country in the world that will be silent like this,” Mr. Gandhi said. “I would like PM Modi to speak on this, but I guarantee you he won’t use the word China,” Mr. Gandhi added.

Criticising his party leader Kamal Nath’s remarks about Bharatiya Janata Party leader Imarti Devi, Mr. Gandhi said it was unfortunate. “Kamal Nathji is from my party, but personally, I don’t like the type of language he used. I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Regarding a query on the approach of the Enforcement Directorate (ED ) to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Mr. Gandhi said the BJP was using national agencies such as the ED and the CBI for its political motives. The three-day visit of Mr. Gandhi in his constituency will conclude on Wednesday. He will live for Delhi at 3.20 p.m. after visiting the District Hospital at Mananthavady.