Haj camp held at Madin Academy in Malappuram

April 18, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Madin Academy conducted a day-long Haj camp at Swalat Nagar in Malappuram on April 17 (Wednesday). Several hundreds of people from across the State attended the camp, which was the first such being held in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy inaugurated the camp. Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bukhari demanded that the government intervene to reduce the exorbitant rate being levied on Haj pilgrims travelling through the Calicut International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scholar Koottampara Adurahman Darimi led a class with the support of a miniature Kaba model. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary Ibrahim Baqavi Melmuri answered the doubts of pilgrims. Free Haj kits were also distributed to pilgrims.

Elaborate arrangements were made at Swalat Nagar for pilgrims. Camping facility was provided for those who arrived on Tuesday evening from distant places.

Madin Academy opened a help desk exclusively for Haj pilgrims this year. The help desk can be contacted for any doubts or clarifications in connection with the Haj pilgrimage. The help desk can be reached at 9656424078 and 8606631350.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.