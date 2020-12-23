Guidelines issued for reopening colleges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 December 2020 19:59 IST

Classes will be held with 50% strength on all days except Sundays

A ceiling of five class hours has been fixed for each student in colleges amid the government’s efforts to maximise the working hours of educational institutions from January 4 to compensate for the time lost owing to the pandemic.

The Higher Education Department on Wednesday issued guidelines for the reopening of colleges and universities in Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

Classes will be held with 50% strength allowing students, semester-wise, on a rotational basis. While colleges and universities will function from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days except Sundays, college Principals have been tasked with evolving schedules comprising sessions held in two batches, if necessary, to uphold the COVID-19 protocol.

Classes will begin for fifth and sixth semester degree students, postgraduate degree students (all semesters), and research scholars in arts and science, law, music, fine arts, and physical education, polytechnic colleges, and universities concerned. APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have been directed to prepare similar schedules.

Students from other semesters will be called for classes on the basis of evaluations conducted at the college and university levels after 10 days of the reopening.

Fully residential campuses such as IIM-Kozhikode, IIT-Palakkad, IISER and IIST can also function by adhering to precautions laid down by the University Grants Commission.

No FLTCs on campuses

Physical distancing, and the use of masks and sanitisers must be made compulsory on campuses. Principals, faculty, and all non-teaching staff have been directed to attend colleges from December 28 and ensure that classrooms, laboratories, and hostels are cleaned and sanitised. The faculty will also continue to conduct online classes for students of all semesters. While hostel messes will also commence functioning, physical distancing must be strictly observed in dining halls.

All COVID-19 first line treatment centres (FLTCs) that function on campuses will be closed down by December 31.