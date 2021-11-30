Govt. to crack down on vaccine hesitancy

Thiruvananthapuram

30 November 2021 21:43 IST

Unvaccinated teachers will have to produce medical certificate from govt. doctor

The State Government cannot give free COVID-19 treatment to those who do not cooperate with the State’s prevention and containment activities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

At the COVID-19 review meeting held here on Tuesday, he said the Government would not be obliged to pick up the tab for the treatment of unvaccinated individuals who become COVID positive.

He insisted that those who are remaining unvaccinated at present citing reasons such as serious diseases or allergies should be able to produce a medical certificate issued by a Government doctor.

Among teachers who are unvaccinated, those who are unable to take the vaccine because of any medical issues, will have to produce a medical certificate issued by a Government doctor. Others should take the vaccine or be prepared to do RT-PCR tests every week and submit the results. These stringent measures have become necessary for the protection of children and college students, he said.

The same conditions will be applicable to those unvaccinated individuals who are working in offices and other public places. Mr. Vijayan directed that the vigil against the new virus variant, Omicron be stepped up and that surveillance be strengthened in airports. All COVID protocols should be followed strictly.

He directed that the representatives of local bodies take the lead in finding those who were remaining unvaccinated. He directed that a special campaign be held from December 1-15 to complete the vaccination.

Mr. Vijayan said that differently abled children would soon be given permission to go to school. It has been decided not to extend the current school hours. The meeting decided not to allow any more relaxations in civil life in the light of the emerging situation involving COVID.