Govt. eases COVID restrictions

February 27, 2022 21:25 IST

Seating curbs on restaurants, movie halls fully lifted

The steady decline in COVID-19 transmission on the State has prompted the government to further relax the restrictions in civil life that had been put in place in early January when the third wave of the pandemic had begun to rise.

Restrictions on the seating in restaurants, clubs, bars and cinema theatres are being fully lifted and so are the time limits on working hours, provided that all COVID protocols are maintained in full.

The government has thus issued orders allowing cinema theatres to open with full seating capacity. Bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants and other eateries can also function with full seating capacity and at the normal working hours at which there were functioning before the COVID restrictions came into place.

Public meetings can be conducted with the participation of a maximum of 1,500 persons, at approximately one person for every 25 sq ft of space.

The government has also decided to end the imposition of restrictions in civil life in districts after categorising them on the basis of the rate of COVID hospitalisations.

All offices, including government, quasi-government and public sector institutions, can now conduct meetings and trainings offline also, as required.

The government has reiterated the importance of maintaining COVID protocols at all times even if the restrictions have been relaxed.