Goods train derailment at Aluva: Many trains cancelled

KOCHI:

28 January 2022 10:04 IST

The derailed train having 42 wagons was carrying cement from Tamil Nadu to be unloaded at Aluva and Kollam railway stations

Rail traffic on the Shornur-Ernakulam corridor was thrown into disarray from the early hours of January 28, following derailment of a goods train at Aluva railway station yard.

A dozen trains have been cancelled in the aftermath since trains in either direction are taking turns through the available single track. The derailed train having 42 wagons was carrying cement from Tamil Nadu to be unloaded at Aluva and Kollam railway stations, a senior Railway official said.

Restoration of normalcy is expected only by 12 noon, since many wheels of the four wagons which got derailed got detached from the wagons in the impact of the derailment, he added. Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram, R. Mukund has arrived at the spot along with other senior Railway officials to oversee the restoration of traffic.

The following train services have been cancelled due to the derailment.

Train No.16341 Guruvayur – Thiruvananthapuram Express that was scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 3.25 am on Friday, Train No.16305 Ernakulam – Kannur Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 6 am, Train No.16326 Kottayam – Nilambur Express scheduled to leave Kottayam at 5.15 am, Train No.16325 Nilambur – Kottayam Express scheduled to leave Nilambur at 3 pm, Train No.16439 Guruvayur - Ernakulam Express Special scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 6.50 am, Train No.22628 Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchchirappalli Intercity Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 11.35 am, Train No.06449 Ernakulam – Alapuzha Express Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 7.20 am, Train No.06452 Alappuzha - Ernakulam Express special scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 pm, Train No.06797 Palakkad - Ernakulam MEMU Express special scheduled to leave Palakkad at 7.20 am, Train No.06798 Ernakulam - Palakkad MEMU Express special scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 2.45 pm and Train No.06017 Shoranur - Ernakulam MEMU Express special scheduled to leave Shornur at 3.30 am.