Gold seized at airport

December 05, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Air Customs officials here seized gold biscuits weighing nearly 1 kg from a flight that arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Sharjah.

A West Bengal native Arup Mondal was detailed soon after arrival. The confiscated gold is valued at ₹52.32 lakh.

According to R. Jayachandran, Assistant Commissioner, Air Intelligence, the accused had concealed the gold in his seat. He purportedly intended to smuggle the contraband to Mumbai.

While the same flight was scheduled to proceed to Mumbai, Arup allegedly planned to block the same seat through web check-in. His modus operandi hinged on the minimal chances of screening upon arrival at Mumbai.