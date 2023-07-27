ADVERTISEMENT

German tech major dSPACE to launch R&D centre in Thiruvananthapuram

July 27, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The facility at KINFRA Park in Menamkulam will be the third such facility of dSPACE, the others being located in Germany and Croatia

The Hindu Bureau

dSPACE Chief Executive Officer Elmar Schmitz and R&D governance partner Manju Mary George with Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Suman Billa, KSIDC managing director S. Harikishore, and KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas.

Global technology leader for simulation and validation solutions dSPACE will soon open its captive centre for Product Development and Research and Development (R&D) in the State capital.

Germany-based dSPACE (Digital Signal Processing and Control Engineering), which provides critical solutions to auto majors across the world to develop connected, autonomous and electrically powered vehicles, will launch its facility at KINFRA Park in Menamkulam. It will be the third such facility of dSPACE, the others being located in Germany and Croatia.

The opening of a product development and R&D centre by a global company like dSPACE in Kerala clearly endorses the world-class facilities available in the industrial ecosystem of the State, Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries, has been quoted as saying in a press release.

“This decision by a global leader in a cutting-edge domain will provide further momentum to the State’s growth by bolstering and diversifying its investment portfolio, especially at a time when it is firmly on track to become a knowledge economy,” he added.

In the automotive industry, dSPACE’s customers include big names such as Porsche, Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Volvo, AVL, Bosch, TATA Motors, ZF, MAN, Toyota, Honda, Ford, Stellantis, Hyundai, VW, GM, Daimler, Denso, and Renault. Besides being a captive centre for product development and R&D, the new facility in the Kerala capital will establish full responsibility for dSPACE products, the company stated.

Attributing “talent stickiness and affordability” to its decision to choose Kerala for its third development centre, the firm said 70 engineers will be appointed initially and nearly 300 engineers will be provided employment in two-three years with expertise in cutting-edge technologies.

The company offers varied services like Software-in-the-loop (SIL) testing, sensor data management, simulation modelling, data annotation, data-driven development, rapid prototyping, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing, model-based development, production software development, and Artificial Intelligence. It has 2,400 employees worldwide, marketing and sales offices in nine countries, development centres in two countries, and distributors in five countries. All centres are managed from dSPACE’s headquarters in Paderborn, Germany.

