Gender neutrality will destroy religious values: Muneer

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 18, 2022 20:45 IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M.K. Muneer on Thursday claimed that the concept of gender neutrality would destroy religious values and there was a possibility of the misuse of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Attending an event here on Thursday, the former Minister said registering cases against homosexuality under the POCSO Act could be questioned when gender neutrality would be implemented. “What will be the need for a POCSO case if a boy has a sexual relationship with an elder man? There will be gross misuse of the Act if there is gender neutrality in society,” he said.

However, Dr. Muneer later condemned the reports in certain news channels, which, he alleged, misinterpreted his statements. He claimed that he was referring to the POCSO Act becoming redundant in the wake of implementation of gender neutrality.

