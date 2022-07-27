Fronts kick-start campaign for Mattanur Municipal election

July 27, 2022 19:47 IST

Nomination papers can be submitted till August 2

With just 24 more days left for the election to the Mattanur Municipality, the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are all set for a spirited battle.

Unlike previous elections, the UDF has reached a seat-sharing agreement with its alliance partners this time and has kick-started the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the total 35 seats, the Congress will contest in 24, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in nine, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Communist Marxist Party in one seat each.

In the previous polls, there was no consensus among alliance partners even on the last day of filing nominations. The UDF had won 14 seats in 2012, and it came down to seven in 2017.

The LDF is seeking votes showcasing development initiatives in the Municipality.

Similarly, the BJP and the Socialist Democratic Party of India hope to open account in the civic body.

The LDF was voted to power in the Municipality in 2017 with the CPI(M) winning 24 seats, while their alliance partners, including the CPI, Indian National League, Janata Dal, and an LDF-backed Independent candidate winning one seat each. The Congress had won four seats and the IUML three.

Meanwhile, submission of nomination papers has begun. Candidates can submit nominations till August 2. Political observers are of the view that there may not be many old faces this time.