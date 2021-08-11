Fresh COVID-19 cases, daily TPR go up in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

11 August 2021 20:02 IST

2,789 people test positive; 2,765 cases through local transmission

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases as well as the daily test positivity rate (TPR) are going up in Kozhikode district. As many as 2,789 people tested positive for the virus, and the daily TPR was 18.52% when 15,392 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Health Department officials said the daily TPR had been above 15% for the past six days. The active caseload of the district is 25,794. Of the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 2,765 were due to local transmission, and the source of 20 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 515 locally acquired infections, Kakkodi 86, Koyilandy 82, Unnikulam 77, Maniyoor 69, Narikkuni 65, and Feroke 62. A total of 2,098 people recovered.

Meanwhile, the campaign to vaccinate everyone aged above 60 before August 15 was launched in the district. The District Medical Officer said the effort was to ensure that at least one dose of vaccine is given to senior citizens.

Triple lockdown in Wayanad

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Wednesday declared triple lockdown in Vythiri, Pozhuthana and Ambalavayal grama panchayats for a fortnight after the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) crossed eight.

The government had earlier said that triple lockdown restrictions would kick in localities that registered WIPR above 10.

No activities, except essential services, in the grama panchayats will be allowed during the period.

Pre-planned functions like marriage should be organised only with the permission of the police station house officers concerned, Ms. Abdulla said.