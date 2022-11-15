French artist to visit Alliance Francaise as part of wall art fete

Trending
Artist Olivia de Bona will be in the capital city for four days from Thursday as part of the Wall Art Festival to be organised by Alliance Francaise. Olivia will paint the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum library as part of the second edition of the festival, aimed at making cities and public spaces more colourful and beautiful through the vision of visual artists.
