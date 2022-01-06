Freedom fighter K. Ayyappan Pillai passes away

K. Ayyappan Pillai died at the age of 107.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 January 2022 00:34 IST

He was member of the Sri Mulam Praja Sabha of Travancore, one of the early leaders of BJP

Veteran freedom fighter and lawyer K. Ayyappan Pillai passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday morning. He was 107.

A prominent figure in the social and political milieu of Thiruvananthapuram and one of the early leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, the centenarian was under treatment for heart-related ailments. He was a resident of Thycaud in the State capital.

Mr. Ayyappan Pillai became active in the freedom movement and the Indian National Congress during his student days in the 1930s. A turning point in his life came in 1934 when he met Mahatma Gandhi, who encouraged him to the work for the people.

Mr. Ayyappan Pillai was a member of the Sri Mulam Praja Sabha of Travancore and a councillor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation during its early years. In the post-Independence decades, he became closely associated with the BJP and went on to serve as vice president and treasurer of the party’s Kerala unit.

Born in 1914 to A. Kumara Pillai and Bhargavi Amma in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Ayyappan Pillai obtained his law degree from the Government Law College here.

A young Ayyappan Pillai joined the State Congress when it was formed in 1938. When the question of Travancore's accession to the Indian Union came up, it was Mr. Ayyappan Pillai who acted as the emissary of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma to Pattom Thanu Pillai.

Praja Socialist Party

He worked closely with several of the prominent leaders of the time including Pattom Thanu Pillai, T. M. Varghese, C. Kesavan and A. J. John. In 1949, he moved to the Praja Socialist Party. In later decades, he associated with the Jan Sangh and joined the BJP when it was formed.

Mr. Ayyappan Pillai was also among the oldest members of bar associations in the country. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death. His dedication to social work including the anti-dowry campaign was exemplary, Mr. Khan tweeted. Well known in the social and political circles here, Mr. Ayyappan Pillai also left his mark as a lawyer, Mr. Vijayan said.

He is survived by daughter Geetha and son Anoop. His wife, Rajamma, passed away five years ago.

The cremation will be held at Santhikavadam at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday.