Four killed as van hits minibus at Chavara

KOLLAM

28 December 2021 19:32 IST

Minibus was transporting fishers to Beypore

Four persons were killed on the spot and two others were injured seriously when a van hit the minibus they were travelling in around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The minibus was transporting fishers from Thiruvananthapuram and Tamil Nadu to Beypore in Kozhikode.

The deceased have been identified as Pulluvila residents Karunambaram (56) and Berkumans (45), Vizhinjam resident Justin (56) and Tamil Nadu resident Biju (35).

The accident took place on the National Highway near Chavara when a van carrying fish to Thiruvananthapuram hit the minibus.

Over 30 passengers

Reportedly, the minibus had more than 30 passengers and 16 persons sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Karungappally taluk hospital. Two critically injured persons, Marthandam resident Roy and Vizhinjam resident Varghese, have been shifted to Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

Treatment aid

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who visited the fishers at the taluk hospital, said steps had been taken to ensure treatment and the required aid for them.