Four die in rain-related incidents in Kerala

Heavy rain lashed Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Kerala recorded heavy rainfall under the influence of a low pressure area that formed in the Bay of Bengal.

21 September 2020 22:45 IST

Isolated heavy rainfall forecast in 7 districts today.

Four people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala as central and northern districts recorded widespread rainfall through Sunday night and Monday. Two persons died in separate incidents in Kasaragod district.

A 37-year-old resident of Madhur panchayat, identified as Chandrasekhar, died after falling into a water-filled pit in a field on Sunday night. K. Sudhan, a 50-year-old from Chervathur village, died after falling off a check dam.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a 61-year-old fisherman died after a fishing boat carrying six capsized in the coastal waters off Thumba. He was identified as Abraham Kora, hailing from Thumba. The other crew members escaped unhurt.

The body of a man who had gone missing on Friday while bathing in a stream in Malappuram district was recovered on Monday. He was identified as Jitheesh, 28. Fire and Rescue Service have also launched a search for another man who reportedly jumped into the Bharathapuzha on Monday.

The boat had reportedly set out to sea ignoring a 48-hour ban on fishing imposed by the district administration following a rough seas alert issued by the IMD.

Meanwhile in Idukki district, local people rescued five children, three women and a man who fell off a country-made raft after it was caught in strong river currents. The incident occurred at Kurathikudi when they attempted to rescue one of them who fell overboard. But all of them managed to hold on to the raft.

In Kannur, 23 families have been relocated following heavy rain. Five relief camps have been opened in the district.

The State had recorded heavy rainfall over the weekend under the influence of a low pressure area that formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Tuesday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea as strong winds are likely along the Kerala coast. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a high wave alert for the Kerala coast.