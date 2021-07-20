Former Minister K.Sankaranarayana Pillai is no more

Thiruvananthapuram:

20 July 2021 11:43 IST

Former Minister K.Sankaranarayana Pillai passed away here on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 76.

He breathed his last at his residence in Nedumangad near here.

Advertising

Advertising

Pillai was Transport Minister in the Cabinet headed by E.K.Nayanar from 1987 to 1991. He was elected to the Assembly in 1982 and 1987 from the Thiruvananthapuram East constituency, representing the Congress (S).

He later left the Congress (S) and went on to form the Kerala Vikas Party. He had not been active in politics for several years.

He had also served as member, KSEB, Director, Kerala State Financial Enterprises and Director, Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, recalled Pillai as a politician who exemplified simplicity. Speaker M.B.Rajesh and ministers V.Sivankutty, Roshy Augustine and Antony Raju also mourned the death of Pillai.