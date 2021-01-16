Forest dept. facilities being upgraded: Raju

Forest Minister K Raju inaugurating the new forest complex at Edamon 34 on Saturday.

KOLLAM

16 January 2021 23:06 IST

Minister inaugurates forest complex at Edamon 34

Upgrading the infrastructure will help the Forest Department deliver its services in a more efficient manner, said Forest Minister K. Raju here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Forest complex at Edamon 34, he added that around 10 new forest stations were constructed in the State after the LDF government came into power.

New buildings

“Three Forest stations were opened in Punalur constituency alone while new buildings have been provided for more than 70 stations. The new stations have come up in Kumbhavurutty, Kadamanpara, and Ezhamkulam,” he said.

The Minister added that an eco shop and forest product distribution centre will be opened next to the Edamon forest complex.

The new complex has been built in Edamon 34 that comes under Ayiranellur forest section in Anchal range.

The construction of the 1,908 sq ft building in Punalur forest division was completed ahead of schedule spending ₹44.5 lakh.

The complex situated at Kollam-Shencottah road will function as the headquarters of Ayiranellur forest section and the facilitation centre of Punalur Forest Development Agency. “The position of the office will make it more accessible to the public, thereby ensuring their participation in protecting forests and wildlife,” he added.

Thenmala grama panchayat president K.Sasidharan presided over the function while N.K.Premachandran, MP, was the chief guest on the occasion.