Food safety inspections at Aryankavu

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
September 02, 2022 19:01 IST

The Food Safety department has strengthened inspections at the Aryankavu check-post as part of the special enforcement drive during the festival season.

A special squad has been formed to check the quality of milk, vegetables, spices and fish from Tamil Nadu. While services of mobile food safety laboratories are made available, joint inspections are being held with the Dairy Development department.

Samples of the vegetables collected during the inspection have been sent to various government food testing labs. At present, four 24x7 food safety squads function in the district. While inspections have been conducted in 127 establishments in the last three days, notices have been issued to 26. The operations of three businesses have been temporarily suspended while 20 others were fined. 

