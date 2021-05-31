Food kits given to workers

PALAKKAD

31 May 2021 22:14 IST

The New Kalpathy Gramajana Samooham and the Yuvajana Sangham offered food kits to the Haritha Karma workers under Palakkad Municipality on Monday.

It was the latest in a series of humanitarian activities carried out by the people of Kalpathy in the last few weeks.

Municipal Chairperson Priya Ajayan accepted the kits from Gramajana Samooham secretary Kannan.

As many as 9,500 people were vaccinated in a special vaccination camp set up by the Gramajana Samooham. Food kits were distributed to more than 500 poor people during the peak of lockdown. It also felicitated the Asha workers of Palakkad municipality in recognition of their selfless service during the pandemic.

Apart from the municipal Chairperson, Vice Chairman E. Krishnadas, health standing committee chairman Smithesh and councillors Viswanathan, Subhash and Gopalakrishnan attended the function.