Focus on environment management

PATHANAMTHITTA

18 February 2020 22:53 IST

Two-day national multidisciplinary congress begins at Mar Thoma College

A self-disciplined and minimalist lifestyle is required for better environmental management, G.M. Nair, president of the Kerala Science Academy and adviser to the Kerala Biotechnology Commission, has said.

Dr. Nair was inaugurating a two-day national multidisciplinary congress on Environment Management and Education (NMCE-2020) at Mar Thoma College in Thiruvalla on Tuesday.

‘‘We have to develop a scientific social responsibility by which each individual and the community as a whole should take care of the environment and practices sustainable development,’’ he said.

Presiding over the function, P.J. Kurien, former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, called for developing a rational attitude towards environment conservation. Development of solar energy and reusable resources was the need of the hour, he said.

Varghese C. Thomas, journalist, and K.T. Philip also spoke. Icy K. John, college Principal, welcomed the gathering.

Ajesh K. Zachariah, organising secretary, and Harish. R, convener, also spoke.

K.N. Ninan, former Deputy Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, led the technical session on global warming.

Manoj M.G. from the Cochin University of Science and Technology delivered a lecture on ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction’.