Flood warning along Bharathapuzha

The Bharathapuzha was in spate on Wednesday. People were being warned against swimming in the river. A view from Shoranur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 03, 2022 21:44 IST

Aliyar dam in Tamil Nadu releases 832.2 cusecs of water

The authorities warned those living along the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Chittur and nearby places on Wednesday to remain vigilant following the opening of the shutters of the Aliyar dam in Tami Nadu.

The shutters of the Aliyar dam were opened on the day and 832.2 cusecs of water was released. The situation has prompted the authorities in Kerala to open the shutters of the Moolathara regulator.

The water level in the Bharathapuzha rose considerably on Wednesday. Those travelling by the causeway at Chittur were also warned against floods.

Although rain clouds stayed away largely in Palakkad district, three relief camps were opened in Chittur, Alathur and Mannarkkad taluks.

As many as 25 people from seven families were evacuated to the relief camp at Padagiri Parish Church at Nelliyampathy in Chittur taluk. Twenty members from nine families were shifted to three houses constructed by the Tribal Development department at Vandazhi in Alathur taluk. Fifteen members of four families were shifted to a relief camp at Pottassery school in Mannarkkad taluk.