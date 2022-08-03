Kerala

Flood warning along Bharathapuzha

The Bharathapuzha was in spate on Wednesday. People were being warned against swimming in the river. A view from Shoranur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Staff Reporter PALAKKAD August 03, 2022 21:44 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 21:44 IST

The authorities warned those living along the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Chittur and nearby places on Wednesday to remain vigilant following the opening of the shutters of the Aliyar dam in Tami Nadu.

The shutters of the Aliyar dam were opened on the day and 832.2 cusecs of water was released. The situation has prompted the authorities in Kerala to open the shutters of the Moolathara regulator.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The water level in the Bharathapuzha rose considerably on Wednesday. Those travelling by the causeway at Chittur were also warned against floods.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although rain clouds stayed away largely in Palakkad district, three relief camps were opened in Chittur, Alathur and Mannarkkad taluks.

As many as 25 people from seven families were evacuated to the relief camp at Padagiri Parish Church at Nelliyampathy in Chittur taluk. Twenty members from nine families were shifted to three houses constructed by the Tribal Development department at Vandazhi in Alathur taluk. Fifteen members of four families were shifted to a relief camp at Pottassery school in Mannarkkad taluk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...