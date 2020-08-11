Flood situation in Kottayam improves

KOTTAYAM

11 August 2020 19:59 IST

Woman drowns after falling into canal near her house

Even as floodwaters claimed one more life in the district on Tuesday, the overall situation in Kottayam improved considerably with the rain staying away.

According to officials, a 63-year-old woman, identified as Margaret of Cheepungal, died after falling into a canal near her house. The accident took place in the morning when she ventured out of her residence.

Water level in all major rivers, including the Meenachil, Manimalayar and Muvattupuzha, came down on the day. Functioning of all relief camps in Kanjirappally taluk were wound up with people returning to their homes.

Advertising

Advertising

Traffic restored

Traffic along several routes in the high ranges was restored during the day while the receding floodwater rendered several roads in the eastern parts of Kottayam unmotorable.

Preliminary estimates suggested that the district suffered an overall loss of ₹46.06 crore in the rain-related incidents. Two houses were destroyed while 107 houses were damaged.

Crops, including paddy and vegetables, in over 20,000 hectares of land were destroyed, the total value of which is estimated at ₹35.5 crore. Several roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) and those in the villages were damaged by the floodwater.

The district currently has 160 relief camps , which together accommodated 4312 people from 1,480 families.