Five stranded at sea as boat capsizes

KASARAGOD

04 March 2021 02:12 IST

Five persons were stranded at sea after their boat capsized near Keezhur, on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place eight nautical miles off the coast of Bekal. A message was received at around 6.30 p.m. that the boat had broken into two and that five workers were holding on to a part of the boat that was floating in the water, the police said.

Following the information, rescue boats left for the area to bring those stranded back to shore, police said.

Advertising

Advertising