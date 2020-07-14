Five more COVID-19 first-line treatment centres set up in Kannur

Kannur

14 July 2020 19:23 IST

Facilities to accommodate 800 patients

Five more COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFLTCs) have been set up in Kannur district to provide adequate facilities to patients.

According to District Collector T.V. Subhash, altogether 800 patients can be accommodated in the new centres. The new centres are at Government Ayurveda College, Pariyaram, Kannur Sports School Hostel, Palayat Diet Hostel, Anjarakandy MIT Engineering College and Kannur Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Apart from these, steps are being taken to convert Pariyaram IRC Meditation Centre and Thalassery NTTF Hostel into CFLTCs. Takeover of Mundayad Indoor Stadium and Mattannur PR NSS College Hostel is also under consideration.

Category A patients with mild to moderate infection and asymptomatic patients will be admitted in CFLTCs. There are currently 31 persons being treated at the centres.