Five found guilty in murder of youth at Ayyanthole flat

10 July 2020 22:39 IST

Former KPCC secretary Ramdas

Five persons, including a Youth Congress leader, were found guilty in the murder of a youth in a flat at Panchikkal near Ayyanthole. The Thrissur Additional Sessions Court Judge K.R. Madhukumar will pronounce the quantum of punishment on July 13. KPCC former secretary M.R. Ramadas was acquitted in the case.

The murder occurred on March 3, 2016, at Pinnacle Apartment at Panchikkal owned Youth Congress leader Rasheed Azeez of Puthukkad. Rasheed killed Satheeshan, 32, of Ottappalam, following an altercation with him over his girlfriend.

According to the police, Rasheed locked Satheeshan in the flat on February 29 after brutally assaulting him. Satheeshan was denied food and water and the attack continued in the following days. Finally, Satheeshan died on March 3.

Mr. Ramdas was accused of misleading the police and helping Rasheed to evade arrest for many days. Later, Rasheed surrendered at a court in Palakkad soon after the arrest of Ramadas.

Apart from Rasheed, his girlfreind Saswathi, their friend Krishna Prasad, and five others including Ramadas, were the accused in the case.