Fishing activities banned in district

08 July 2020 23:03 IST

Large gatherings seen at auctions

With the rise in COVID-19 infections through contact in the district, especially Poonthura, District Collector Navjot Khosa issued orders on Wednesday banning fishing activities along the coastal areas.

The ban will be in place until further orders are issued, the Collector said. The decision was taken in view of the fact that unauthorised fishing and auctions were being held along the coastal areas which resulted in large gatherings.

Orders have been issued to prevent fishermen travelling between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, given the pandemic situation.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the district administration, unauthorised fishing and auctions were being held mainly at Muthalappozhi, Perumathura, and Maryanad coming under the Anchuithengu and Kadinamkulam police station limits.