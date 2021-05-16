First Oxygen Express arrives in Kerala

Kochi

16 May 2021 07:53 IST

The first Oxygen Express arrived in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday with 140 tonnes of the gas in seven container tankers.

The consignment arrived from the Tata Steel plant in Odisha. The tanker was received at the terminal station by officials of the Revenue department and the Railways.

The gas will now be despatched by road to its designated supply centres. The Union government has promised another consignment of oxygen via Oxygen Express.

