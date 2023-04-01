ADVERTISEMENT

First Kerala School Education Congress kicks off

April 01, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

State attempting to ensure quality education for all based on justice, says Sivankutty

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala is moving towards quality education for all based on the principle of justice, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the first Kerala School Education Congress organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Vellar, Kovalam, here on Saturday.

Mr. Sivankutty said the State was making efforts to ensure learning experiences that helped nurture the abilities of each child. Kerala was a model for the country in education. It was now being transformed into a knowledge society. The objective of the ongoing school curriculum revision was to tap into modern technology without abandoning the idea of humanity. “We should be able to imbibe and utilise any knowledge that is generated in the world. It is against this backdrop that a decision was taken to organise the first Kerala School Education Congress.”

The curriculum revision, he said, was tailored to resist “adverse” directions in the National Education Policy (NEP) and implement progressive ideas of the State. Kerala differed on aspects in the NEP such as giving permission to charitable organisations to run schools, centralised textbooks, conducting public examinations for young students, vocational education from a young age, and so on. Kerala’s history, culture, diversity would all be considered while revising the curriculum.

The congress would help share and analyse novel trends, researches, and innovations in education and understand how these could be used effectively in the State’s context, the Minister said, pointing out that representatives from Finland, which was noted for its innovations in school education globally, were also attending the congress.

A.A. Rahim, MP, presided. Rajasthan Minister for Education Bulaki Das Kalla and Maharashtra Minister for School Education Deepak Vasant Kesarkar were the chief guests at the inaugural. SCERT Director Jayaprakash R.K. was present.

