Fire aboard passenger ship to Lakshadweep islands doused

01 December 2021 17:10 IST

Crew, passengers safe

KOCHI A fire broke out in the engine room of the passenger vessel MV Kavaratti operated by the Lakshadweep Development Corporation Ltd (LDCL) while it was sailing to Androth island from Kavaratti around noon on Wednesday.

The fire was doused and all 322 passengers on board are safe, according to sources. “But the vessel is stranded off Androth and its engine has been shut down. There’s total power outage on the vessel,” they said.

Having reached Kavaratti on Wednesday from Kochi, the vessel was sailing to Androth and Kalpeni islands. It was to leave Kalpeni on Thursday for Kadmat and Agatti islands before returning to Kavaratti.

Advertising

Advertising

While the Coast Guard has dispatched a vessel to provide assistance to the stranded ship, MV Coral, another ship operated by LDCL, is on its way to tow MV Kavaratti to Androth.