Finance department okays ₹50 crore for KSRTC

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 02, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finance department on Friday sanctioned ₹50 crore as emergency assistance to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Thursday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had informed the State Legislative Assembly that the government would release the sum to the cash-strapped transport utility in view of Onam. Earlier, the government had appealed and obtained a stay against a High Court single bench order directing it to pay ₹103 crore to the KSRTC to disburse salaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app