Filing of nominations for local body polls in Kerala from tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram:

10 November 2020 21:08 IST

Model code of conduct published on www.sec.kerala.gov.in

Filing of nomination papers by candidates for the forthcoming elections to the local bodies in Kerala will begin on November 12, the date on which the notification for the elections will be issued.

A pressnote issued by the State Election Commission here on Tuesday said nominations would be received by the Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. up to November 19, except on holidays.

Candidates will be required to submit the 2A form along with the nomination papers which will be published at the end of each day. Candidates should be a voter in the ward from which he/she is seeking election and should be at least 21 years of age. The person seconding the nomination should also be a voter in the same ward. SC/ST candidates contesting from reserved wards should produce a caste certificate from the Village Officer.

Candidates cannot contest more than one ward in a local self-government institution but they can contest in different local bodies in the three-tier system.

Security deposit

Candidates filing nominations will have to remit a security deposit of ₹1,000 for grama panchayats, ₹2,000 for block panchayats and municipalities and ₹3,000 for district panchayats and Corporations. Candidates belonging to SC/ST communities will have a concession of 50% on the security deposit.

The SEC has also published the full details of the model code of conduct on the website www.sec.kerala.gov.in.