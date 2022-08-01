FFSI wants govt. funds for film screening halls

August 01, 2022 20:11 IST

Appeal made during State annual general meeting of the body

The Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), Kerala Region, has appealed to the government to sanction funds for film societies to build halls for movie exhibitions. The State annual general meeting of FFSI held here on Monday made the appeal to allocate funds along with the sanctioned amounts for local civic bodies.

Chelavoor Venu presided over the meeting. Poet Manambur Rajanbabu commemorated the film artistes who died last year. FFSI secretary V.K. Joseph delivered the introductory speech.

Regional secretary K.G. Mohankumar presented a report, and treasurer K.G. Roy presented the accounts.

Representing various film societies, K.V. Vincent, Edakkad Sidharthan, P. Krishnan, N. Ravindran, V. Mohanakrishnan, Divakaran Chitrasala, Radhakrishnan Kalpatta, Nandalal Payyannur, Madhu Janardhanan, Sheri, K.P. Raghunathan, Naveena Subhash, Anil K. Kruruppan, C.S. Ajit, A.V. Firdous, Nasar Ibrahim, Manju Nath, K.J. Thomas, P.S.A. Bakkar, K.T. Chandran, E.K. Ajit, N.A. Shyamala, E.T. Shaji, K. Ramil, P. Mahesh, T. Viswakumar, and Reji M. Damodaran spoke.