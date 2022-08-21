Father, son killed in Nagaroor accident

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 21, 2022 00:23 IST

A father and a son were killed in an accident at Nagaroor on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep, 45, and Sridev, 5, of Mundaikonam, Nagaroor.

Pradeep’s elder son Srihari, 15, has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital here with head injury, hospital authorities said.

The accident occurred around 8.15 p.m. Pradeep and his children were headed from Nagaroor in the direction of Kilimanoor to their home at Kallingal when their motorbike was hit by a SUV coming from the opposite direction.

The car was said to be speeding. Its occupants Shiraz and Jaffer Khan of Pallikkal, Madavoor, had been taken into custody, the police said. Their blood samples had been collected and sent for analysis.

The medical college hospital authorities said Sridev’s body was taken to SAT Hospital.

